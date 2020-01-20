HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $51,974.00 and approximately $240,159.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

