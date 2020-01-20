I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0863 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $4,467.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.01213037 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,928,724 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

