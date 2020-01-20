Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 404,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,549. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.30. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

