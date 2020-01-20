Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

