ICE ROCK MINING Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 15% lower against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $40,070.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

