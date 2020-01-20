ICON Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Allbit and Rfinex. ICON has a market capitalization of $73.89 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,653,225 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, ABCC, Huobi, HitBTC, Rfinex, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Allbit, Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, CoinTiger, IDEX, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

