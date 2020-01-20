ILCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.76 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX and IDAX. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and $187,643.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

999 (999) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038546 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006090 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000365 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,323,716,407 coins and its circulating supply is 370,019,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Graviex, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.