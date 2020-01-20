IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 985

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,125.67 ($14.81).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,181.50 ($15.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. IMI has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

