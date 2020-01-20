IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,280

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,125.67 ($14.81).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,180.50 ($15.53) on Monday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,168.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,049.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

