Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Cap of $5.77 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Incent has a market cap of $5.77 million and $13,336.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.