Informa (LON:INF) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 904.70 ($11.90).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 855.40 ($11.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 825.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 35.49. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.