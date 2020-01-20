Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,618.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $231,736.00 and $39,618.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,380,471 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

