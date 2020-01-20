Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GO traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.44. 350,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

