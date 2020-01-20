Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells 11,381 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after buying an additional 778,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 579,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,795,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,950,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 196,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

