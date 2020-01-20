Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $50,005.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 123.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $102,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $107,353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 55.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,858,000 after acquiring an additional 324,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

