Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,295.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $27,295.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.05457282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

