Insureum Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $298,557.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinZest.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insureum’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

