International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 657.60 ($8.65) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.71.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

