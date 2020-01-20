Interzone (ITZ) Price Reaches $0.0001

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.01932689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.03974901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00664193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00753308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00102279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010336 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00619022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

