Intu Properties’ (INTU) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON INTU opened at GBX 21.24 ($0.28) on Monday. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.24.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.