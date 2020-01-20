Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (LON: AAL):

1/20/2020 – Anglo American had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

1/15/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/8/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

12/17/2019 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,200 ($28.94).

12/16/2019 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,360 ($31.04).

12/13/2019 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/12/2019 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,375 ($31.24) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/5/2019 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

11/29/2019 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/27/2019 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,240.50 ($29.47). 1,404,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,137.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,005.28.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.