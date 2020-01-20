Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

1/16/2020 – ARC Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

1/10/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.73. 731,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.56. ARC Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$5.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

Get ARC Resources Ltd alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 7.78%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.