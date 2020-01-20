Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lazard (LAZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ):

1/13/2020 – Lazard had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/2/2020 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s cost-containment measures are commendable and likely to boost the company’s long-term growth opportunities. Though dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth, the company is well poised to grow organically driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The company’s significant dependence on overseas revenues is a concern. Further, steady increase in net outflows poses a headwind. Additionally, lesser chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

12/30/2019 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Lazard is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

LAZ stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get Lazard Ltd alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.