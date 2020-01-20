Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $308.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $286.00.

12/26/2019 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Shares of NOW traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,248. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,736.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

