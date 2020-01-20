Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

1/13/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

