Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $7.21 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.21 million and $4,271.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

