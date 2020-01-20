ION Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, ION has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $497,043.00 and $16.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,358,908 coins and its circulating supply is 12,458,908 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

