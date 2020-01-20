IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Bitrue and Hotbit. IOST has a total market capitalization of $64.76 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.53 or 0.05606406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Koinex, BitMart, Huobi, IDAX, Bitrue, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, DigiFinex, DDEX, Hotbit, Bithumb, CoinZest, Binance, Coineal, BitMax, DragonEX, IDEX, BigONE, WazirX, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Ethfinex, Kucoin, CoinBene, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Livecoin and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

