IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $665.82 million and $12.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Huobi, Ovis and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinone, Ovis, OKEx, Bitfinex, FCoin, Huobi, Binance, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

