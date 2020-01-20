IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $22.20 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.05514559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

