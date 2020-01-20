Italo Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Italo has a market cap of $22,719.00 and $2,811.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,626,114 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.