J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

JDW opened at GBX 1,609.60 ($21.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,616.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,541.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

