Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently:

1/20/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is riding on its core solutions which are aiding it in winning new core customer contracts. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, it is gaining traction among existing in-house core customers for migrating to private cloud services. Also, it is enjoying solid momentum in the payment segment. Ensenta buyout benefits are tailwinds. Further, the company’s growing core customer wins are likely to continue driving its business growth. However, slowdown in the license and in-house implementation revenues due to shift in customers’ preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a headwind. Its aggressive acquisition strategy is taking a toll on the balance sheet, which is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

1/4/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/10/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $152.93.

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.