Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,876.47 ($24.68).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,835.80 ($24.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.67. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35).

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

