Jibrel Network Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $5,185.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

