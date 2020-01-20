Joseph W. Turgeon Sells 3,753 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $12,647.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,744.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPPI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. 2,222,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

