JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Target Price to GBX 180

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.43 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

