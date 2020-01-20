Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.35) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

ETR JUN3 opened at €21.00 ($24.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

