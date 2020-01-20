Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

