Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares.

About Kasikornbank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

