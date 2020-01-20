Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMUUY. Macquarie cut Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

SMUUY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.