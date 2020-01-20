Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMUUY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

SMUUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 311 shares of the company were exchanged.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

