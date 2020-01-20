Keith Williams Buys 50,000 Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Stock

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Keith Williams bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

LON:HFD opened at GBX 155.04 ($2.04) on Monday. Halfords Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

HFD has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

