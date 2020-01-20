KickCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

