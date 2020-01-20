KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,368.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin and OOOBTC. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $20,368.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.05533788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127232 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 492,261,737,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,007,202,384 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Dcoin, Coinsbit, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io, Livecoin, P2PB2B, ABCC, COSS, OOOBTC, TOKOK, YoBit, Exmo, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

