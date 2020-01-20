Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 million and a PE ratio of 152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.16.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

