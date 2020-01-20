Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

Kion Group stock opened at €62.46 ($72.63) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.95 and a 200 day moving average of €53.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

