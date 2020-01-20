Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGX. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX traded up €0.94 ($1.09) on Monday, hitting €62.36 ($72.51). 171,436 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.95 and its 200 day moving average is €53.70. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.