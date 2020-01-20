Kleros Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

