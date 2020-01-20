Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,245.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004577 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 292.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

